The New York underground rap lifer Wiki makes a whole lot of music. In 2021, he released Half God, a triumphant album produced entirely by Navy Blue. Wiki followed that one last year by teaming up with producer Subjxt 5 on the album Cold Cuts and by releasing One More, a collaborative EP with MIKE and the Alchemist. Today, without advance warning, Wiki has another new EP out in the world.

Wiki’s new Papiseed Street Vol. 1 is a Bandcamp exclusive, recorded with producers Juju Merk and Laron & Luca Beats. Once again, Wiki applies his charismatic, slurring delivery to jittery, hacked-up boom-bap beats, though some of these tracks at least nod in the direction of New York drill. Sample of Oscar The Grouch’s voice hold the whole thing together. Listen below.

<a href="https://wiksetnyc.bandcamp.com/album/papiseed-street-vol-1">Papiseed Street VOL.1 by Wiki</a>

You can get Papiseed Street Vol. 1 at Bandcamp.