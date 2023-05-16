Chicago’s gigantic and vaguely punk-centric Riot Fest is coming back to Douglass Park in September. Once again, it’s got a lineup that’s utterly stuffed with big names. This year’s biggest name is probably the Cure. The festival also has Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service, Ben Gibbard’s two forever-interlinked projects, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age, the reactivated Mars Volta, and Turnstile, who have evidently reached festival-headliner status. And then there’s Foo Fighters, continuing with their quest to headline every festival in existence.

As always, the Riot Fest undercard is absolutely stuffed. This year’s bill includes acts like Mr. Bungle, Tegan And Sara, 100 gecs, the Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI, 070 Shake, the Breeders, Kim Gordon, Viagra Boys, PUP, George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Code Orange, White Reaper, Balance And Composure, Thursday, Quicksand, Braid, Jehnny Beth, Snapcase, Drain, the Bronx, Oso Oso, Yard Act, Origami Angel, Warpaint, Nothing, Screaming Females, High Vis, Rival Schools, Hotline TNT, Quasi, Pinkshift, Earth Crisis, Fleshwater, and Pool Kids.

Really, how many festivals will give you a chance to see Ani DiFranco, Insane Clown Posse, and Pennywise in the same weekend? It’s got to be just this one, right? You’ll find all the relevant details here.