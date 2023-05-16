Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

News May 16, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

News May 16, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Chicago’s gigantic and vaguely punk-centric Riot Fest is coming back to Douglass Park in September. Once again, it’s got a lineup that’s utterly stuffed with big names. This year’s biggest name is probably the Cure. The festival also has Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service, Ben Gibbard’s two forever-interlinked projects, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age, the reactivated Mars Volta, and Turnstile, who have evidently reached festival-headliner status. And then there’s Foo Fighters, continuing with their quest to headline every festival in existence.

As always, the Riot Fest undercard is absolutely stuffed. This year’s bill includes acts like Mr. Bungle, Tegan And Sara, 100 gecs, the Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI, 070 Shake, the Breeders, Kim Gordon, Viagra Boys, PUP, George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Code Orange, White Reaper, Balance And Composure, Thursday, Quicksand, Braid, Jehnny Beth, Snapcase, Drain, the Bronx, Oso Oso, Yard Act, Origami Angel, Warpaint, Nothing, Screaming Females, High Vis, Rival Schools, Hotline TNT, Quasi, Pinkshift, Earth Crisis, Fleshwater, and Pool Kids.

Really, how many festivals will give you a chance to see Ani DiFranco, Insane Clown Posse, and Pennywise in the same weekend? It’s got to be just this one, right? You’ll find all the relevant details here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Crack A Bottle” (Feat. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent)

2 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

1 day ago 0

18-Year-Old Confesses To Killing Pop Smoke

4 days ago 0

Lil Wayne Ends Tour Closer Early Due To Low Energy Crowd

2 days ago 0

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

15 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest