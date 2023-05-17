Though Grizzly Bear is not an active concern right now, its members are still orbiting each other. The band’s Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen teamed up to score Past Lives, Celine Song’s directorial debut that will arrive in theaters next month after having its buzzy debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Today, Bear and Rossen are detailing the soundtrack, which will come out shortly after the film, and have shared two songs from it, “Why Are You Going To New York” and “Across The Ocean.”

The film’s end credits song is an original ballad called “Quiet Eyes,” which is written and performed by Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes. That will be appear on the official soundtrack as well. Check out the pair of Bear/Rossen tracks and the film’s trailer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If You Leave Something Behind”

02 “Crossing”

03 “You Gain Something Too”

04 “Do You Remember Me”

05 “I Remember You”

06 “Across The Ocean”

07 “Crossing II’

08 “In Yun”

09 “We Live Here”

10 “Why Are You Going To New York”

11 “Staring At A Ghost”

12 “Bedroom”

13 “An Immigrant And A Tourist”

14 “Eight Thousand Layers”

15 “See You”

16 Sharon Van Etten – “Quiet Eyes”

The Past Lives soundtrack will be out 6/9 via A24 Music.