Sheff G And Sleepy Hallow Indicted On Conspiracy Charges

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, two of the biggest rappers in the world of Brooklyn drill, are among 32 people who have been charged in a 140-count indictment that Manhattan prosecutors announced at a press conference yesterday. As The New York Times reports, authorities claim that Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, was funding gang activity, including shootings, in Brooklyn — funding two Brooklyn gangs, the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways, that formed an alliance to fight against mutual enemies.

Police started investigating Sheff G after a 2020 shooting that left one person dead and five others injured. Prosecutors claim that Sheff G took a big group out to a Manhattan steakhouse after the shooting, paying for everything as a reward for the attack. Sleepy Hallow, a longtime Sheff G associate and collaborator whose real name is Tegan Chambers, was allegedly also present at the dinner. Sheff G’s sister Crystal Williams is also being charged.

The investigation came to encompass 12 shootings. Authorities claim that a rival gang shot at Sheff G’s mansion in Short Hills, New Jersey in 2021. The next day, Sheff G’s associates allegedly shot at a member of the 8 Trey gang who they believed had given the location of Sheff’s mansion to the rival gang. Instead of their target, they hit two bystanders, a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.

Sheff G, 24, rose to fame with the 2017 single “No Suburban.” He’s one of the rappers who was removed from the Rolling Loud New York festival in 2019, on the insistence of the NYPD. Sheff G has collaborated frequently with Sleepy Hallow, 23, whose hits include 2020’s “Deep End Freestyle” and 2021’s “2055.” Two of the duo’s collaborative singles, “Tip Toe” and “Weight On Me,” have gone gold, and they have over 100 million views and streams on YouTube and Spotify. Sheff G is currently in prison for gun possession; he was eligible for release in June. Sleepy Hallow got out of prison on his own gun possession charge in February.

New York mayor Eric Adams participated in the press conference, telling reporters that law enforcement was focused on charging a small group of “extremely violent” criminals in New York. Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez told reporters that Sheff G funded violence with his earnings from music: “Sheff G used a lot of money that he earned to help facilitate further gang activity.” If convicted, Sheff G will face up to 25 years in prison.