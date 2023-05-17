The National’s Homecoming Festival Returns With Patti Smith, Pavement, The Walkmen, & More

In 2018, the National launched their Homecoming Festival in their hometown of Cincinnati. They took the following year off and were set to return in 2020, but those plans were thrown off by the pandemic. There’s been no activity on the Homecoming front since then, but with their latest album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein just released, the band has announced the return of the festival for this fall.

The National will headline both nights of the two-night event, which will take place on September 15 and 16 at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park. At the first Homecoming, they played Boxer in full, and at the canceled 2020 event they were supposed to play High Violet in its entirety. Though they haven’t revealed anything yet, perhaps a different album will get that treatment this time around.

“When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown,” the band said in a statement. “It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

The lineup for Homecoming Festival 2023 includes Patti Smith & Her Band, Pavement, the Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Arooj Aftab, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, Carriers, the Drin, Ballard, and Leo Pastel.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 19) at 10AM ET. The National’s fan club members will have access to a special presale beginning tomorrow. More details here.