Fust – “Violent Jubilee” (Feat. Michael Cormier-O’Leary)

New Music May 17, 2023 3:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Fust is the musical project of Aaron Dowdy, a Ph.D student in literature at Duke, and his pals Frank Meadows, Avery Sullivan, and John Wallace. Based in Durham but formed in Brooklyn, the band plays the sort of crystalline country-rock I associate with Ruston Kelly, Field Report, and other rootsy stuff that seems explicitly designed for indie rock fans. You know: downcast and dreamy slow jams, highly articulate lyrics filtered through glassy vocal production, that sort of thing. (It’s good.)

A new Fust album called Genevieve is coming next month, the follow-up to 2021 debut LP Evil Joy. Genevieve features some impressive names in the credits, including Indigo de Souza, Wednesday’s MJ Lenderman and Xandy Chelmis, and — on today’s lead single “Violent Jubilee” — Michael Cormier-O’Leary of Friendship. “Violence and jubilation!” Dowdy sings repeatedly, between reflective verses that grow increasingly intense. Near the end, he confesses, “I like driving with the odometer busted / When I know the stars are gonna fall any minute / I’m ready to burn up with it/  I’m ready to receive my hurt.”

Below, watch the “Violent Jubilee” video, directed by John Winn.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Genevieve”
02 “Violent Jubilee”
03 “Town In Decline”
04 “Trouble”
05 “Late Hour”
06 “Rockfort Bay”
07 “Open Water”
08 “Oil Leak”
09 “Searchers”
10 “A Clown Like Me”

TOUR DATES:
7/13 Durham NC @ The Pinhook
7/14 Atlanta GA @ Inner Space
7/15 Asheville NC @ Static Age Records
7/17 Richmond VA @ TBD
7/18 Washington DC @ Quarry House
7/19 Philadelphia PA @ Philamoca
7/20 Brooklyn NY @ The Broadway

Genevieve is out 6/16 on Dear Life. Pre-order it here.

