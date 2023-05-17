Fust is the musical project of Aaron Dowdy, a Ph.D student in literature at Duke, and his pals Frank Meadows, Avery Sullivan, and John Wallace. Based in Durham but formed in Brooklyn, the band plays the sort of crystalline country-rock I associate with Ruston Kelly, Field Report, and other rootsy stuff that seems explicitly designed for indie rock fans. You know: downcast and dreamy slow jams, highly articulate lyrics filtered through glassy vocal production, that sort of thing. (It’s good.)

A new Fust album called Genevieve is coming next month, the follow-up to 2021 debut LP Evil Joy. Genevieve features some impressive names in the credits, including Indigo de Souza, Wednesday’s MJ Lenderman and Xandy Chelmis, and — on today’s lead single “Violent Jubilee” — Michael Cormier-O’Leary of Friendship. “Violence and jubilation!” Dowdy sings repeatedly, between reflective verses that grow increasingly intense. Near the end, he confesses, “I like driving with the odometer busted / When I know the stars are gonna fall any minute / I’m ready to burn up with it/ I’m ready to receive my hurt.”

Below, watch the “Violent Jubilee” video, directed by John Winn.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Genevieve”

02 “Violent Jubilee”

03 “Town In Decline”

04 “Trouble”

05 “Late Hour”

06 “Rockfort Bay”

07 “Open Water”

08 “Oil Leak”

09 “Searchers”

10 “A Clown Like Me”

TOUR DATES:

7/13 Durham NC @ The Pinhook

7/14 Atlanta GA @ Inner Space

7/15 Asheville NC @ Static Age Records

7/17 Richmond VA @ TBD

7/18 Washington DC @ Quarry House

7/19 Philadelphia PA @ Philamoca

7/20 Brooklyn NY @ The Broadway

Genevieve is out 6/16 on Dear Life. Pre-order it here.