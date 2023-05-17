LA indie-punk crew Spanish Love Songs have announced a new album, No Joy, coming August 25 via Pure Noise Records. Following 2020’s Brave Faces Everyone, No Joy is produced by the band and Collin Pastore. Today, Spanish Love Songs are sharing the album’s upbeat and shimmery lead single, “Haunted,” which comes with a video directed by Hannah Hall.

“‘Haunted’ is a reintroduction of sorts for us,” explains vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum. “It lays out exactly the band we are at the moment, and after nine months of writing and recording we knew it had to be the first to come out. We were ecstatic to bring it to life with Hannah.”

Slocum adds of No Joy: “It’s an album about finding happiness in what you have and your current moment. It might be your best moment, or it might not, but you have to find joy in it.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lifers”

02 “Pendulum”

03 “Haunted”

04 “Clean-Up Crew”

05 “Middle Of Nine”

06 “Marvel”

07 “I’m Gonna Miss Everything”

08 “Rapture Chaser”

09 “Mutable”

10 “Here You Are”

11 “Exit Bags”

12 “Re-Emerging Signs Of The Apocalypse

TOUR DATES:

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s (SOLD OUT)

05/19 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary (SOLD OUT)

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie (SOLD OUT)

05/27 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/28 – Leeds UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

08/31 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm*

09/01 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus*

09/02 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2*

09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3*

09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms*

09/06 – Bristol, UK @ SWX*

09/07 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom*

09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2*

09/10 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar*

09/11 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta*

09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo*

09/13 – Berlin, DE @ So36*

09/15 – Münster, DE @ Skaters Palace*

09/16 – Munich, DE @ Strom*

09/17 – Weisbaden, DE @ Schlachthof*

09/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix*

*w/ HOT MULLIGAN

No Joy will be out 8/25 via Pure Noise Records. Pre-order here.