Coming-of-age indie drama The Starling Girl opened in theaters last week; it’s written and directed by Laurel Parmet and stars Eliza Scanlen as a teenager in a rural Christian fundamentalist community. The movie also stars Lewis Pullman, Wrenn Schmidt, Austin Abrams, and Jimmi Simpson and features a new Lord Huron song called “Ace Up My Sleeve,” which accompanied the trailer. In addition to writing “Ace Up My Sleeve” for The Starling Girl, Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider also helped score the film.

“Being asked to compose a song that actually plays a role in the story is a dream come true for a songwriter,” Schneider says. “To have the song function in service of the narrative of such a beautiful film in that way is really special.”

Hear “Ace Up My Sleeve” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/24 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

05/25 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Sold Out)

05/27 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

05/28 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (Sold Out)

05/29 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM (Sold Out)

05/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

06/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

06/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Series (Sold Out)

06/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa JazzFest

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (Sold Out)

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (Sold Out)

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Victoria, BC @ TILT Festival

07/09 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

07/14 – Green Gables, PEI @ Sommo Festival

07/28 – Evanston, IL @ Out Of Space (Sold Out)

08/05 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival

08/11 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival

08/19-20 – Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

08/26-27 – Richmond, VA @ Iron Blossom Music Festival

09/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound On Sound Festival