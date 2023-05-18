In the time since 2020’s Bad Vacation, the genre-jumping Nashville pop-rocker Liza Anne came out as gay and nonbinary. Their new single “Cheerleader” and its video are a celebration of that change. The song is jubilant and funky, with a strutting groove and a brass-blasted shout-along chorus; it reminds me of Prince and “Hollaback Girl.” The chorus: “So cute and you don’t even know it/ You’re walking that talk and I love it, I love it/ Show me how you do it, oh I want it, I want it/ I’ll be your cheerleader!”

For the video, directed by Jacq Justice, Liza Anne dons sort of a punk-rock cheerleader outfit to reframe high school rites of passage in queer terms, including makeout sessions with comedian Eva Victor. Here’s Liza with the backstory:

With Cheerleader, it was so important to me to create a space of healing in a physical place where before, I wasn’t fully free. To return to an actual high school gymnasium with a queer cast feeling euphoric and fully celebrated felt so important – we were all physically in a place that smelled like being bullied and reminded me of stuffing who I was so far down I could hardly reach them. To return joyful and fully ourselves was powerful. It went beyond a visual or an aesthetic or a creative choice and became a therapeutic catharsis for all of us – I don’t even think I knew how much lighter I was going to feel. Being gay is a fucking miracle and I feel so surrounded by love and support right now, it’s almost overwhelming. Queerness is so beautiful, I feel like I am home. I am so happy to be here.

Watch below.

Liza Anne has also shared a poem called “The Gay Miracle,” which you can read below: