The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Lande Hekt - "Pottery Class"

Locating “your people” can feel impossible when life, in many ways, never stops feeling like a high school cafeteria. Too many relationships involve wearing a metaphorical mask. I love the way Lande Hekt outlines this sensation on the jangling, joyfully melancholy “Pottery Class,” which is giving “I hate everyone but you” vibes. Missing someone far away — a mask-off person — Hekt tries to negotiate (“We could move to the country and walk across great open land?… We could move to the city, go to shows and join a pottery class?”) but fears neither will do. If this person would just return to her, maybe she could stop feeling so isolated. “When did you last make a new friend without alcohol?/ It’s so hard to keep a conversation going back and forth,” she opens “Pottery Class.” I feel for her — finding someone with whom to just exist is way easier said than done. —Rachel