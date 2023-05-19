Lana Del Rey Shares Previously Unreleased “Say Yes To Heaven” After Success As Sped-Up TikTok Sound

The unreleased Lana Del Rey song “Say Yes To Heaven” kind of holds mythological status. Originally recorded in November 2013, the song was intended to be included on 2014’s Ultraviolence but was cut. Since then, various versions of the song have circulated online (starting around 2016). In 2022, a sped-up snippet from “Say Yes To Heaven” went viral on TikTok, and in March of this year, eagle-eyed Redditors noticed that the track had been claimed by UMG/Polydor. Well, after all that, today a studio version of “Say Yes To Heaven” is officially out.

Produced by Del Rey’s longtime collaborator (2011-2017) Rick Nowels and Dean Reid, “Say Yes To Heaven” was famously done in the same sessions as “I Can Fly” (which appeared in the 2014 movie Big Eyes), Ultraviolence outtakes “Fine China” and “Your Girl,” and songs that did make the cut: “Shades Of Cool,” “Sad Girl,” and “This Is Happiness” (a bonus track).

Listen to “Say Yes To Heaven” below — regular and sped-up — below.