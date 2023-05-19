On Monday, Bad Bunny started teasing a new song (following his Billboard-topping Grupo Frontera collab “un x100to”), “Where She Goes,” on TikTok, followed by an Instagram Story on Thursday. “Where She Goes” is officially out now and features a thudding club beat, swirling synths, and yearning lyrics: “Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat/ In you I wanted to find what I lost in someone else/ Your pride doesn’t want to speak to me, so we’re going to compete,” the Puerto Rican performer chants in Spanish.

The video, meanwhile, features cameos from Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Listen and watch below.