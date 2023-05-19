Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

New Music May 18, 2023 8:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

New Music May 18, 2023 8:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky

On Monday, Bad Bunny started teasing a new song (following his Billboard-topping Grupo Frontera collab “un x100to”), “Where She Goes,” on TikTok, followed by an Instagram Story on Thursday. “Where She Goes” is officially out now and features a thudding club beat, swirling synths, and yearning lyrics: “Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat/ In you I wanted to find what I lost in someone else/ Your pride doesn’t want to speak to me, so we’re going to compete,” the Puerto Rican performer chants in Spanish.

The video, meanwhile, features cameos from Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Listen and watch below.

@badbunny

dime si te gusta y te la envio por whatsapp 🙂

♬ original sound – Bad Bunny

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

2 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

3 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Announces New Album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest