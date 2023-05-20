Last night, Beyoncé surprise-dropped a remix of her Renaissance track “America Has A Problem.” Now featuring Kendrick Lamar, the track launches right into a tight rapped verse that touches on AI (“Even AI gotta practice clonin’ Kendrick”) and the Beyhive. Meanwhile, the updated album art is an image of the American flag — but zoom in and the flag comprises red, white, and blue bullets.

In other Beyoncé news, Queen Bey and Jay-Z have apparently purchased the most expensive home ever sold in California. According to TMZ, the couple bought a 30,000-square-foot home in Malibu and paid $200 million (the asking price was $295 million, so they got a deal). The previous record was $177 million. It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country — the current record holder is $238 million for an NYC apartment.

Listen to “America Has A Problem” featuring Kendrick Lamar below.