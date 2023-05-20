Alice Glass Previews Cover Of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl”

Alice Glass has teased a cover of Aqua’s 1997 “Barbie Girl” made with Adore. The glitchy 33-second clip of her rework is set to footage from the movie trailer for Greta Gerwig’s much-hyped Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling, though it’s unclear if the track is affiliated with the film’s soundtrack. Glass only said it’s coming “coming soon” and shared a pre-save link

For anyone wondering, Aqua’s original song will not appear in the movie. (Mattel actually sued Aqua in the ’90s and lost.) Speaking to Variety last year, Lene Nystrøm suggested that using Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” in the movie would be “cheese on cheese.” Søren Rasted, added: “We should say we turned it down. Ryan Gosling is not good enough!” They’re excited for the film, though. “I totally understand why they didn’t use it,” Nystrøm continued. “But it’s going to bring us a lot of attention, no matter what.”

Hear a preview of Alice Glass and Adore’s “Barbie Girl” below. The movie hits theaters July 21.