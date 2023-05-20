Get Paid To Attend A Taylor Swift Concert With This One Weird Trick

News May 20, 2023 1:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky

A Taylor Swift fan has gone viral for finding a truly creative — and even lucrative — way to experience the Eras tour in Nashville. Accountant Davis Perrigo so badly wanted to attend the Eras tour at the Nissan Stadium that he applied for (and got) a job as a stadium security guard. He couldn’t record any of the show himself, but other fans caught him on video singing along. Then he went viral.

“My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with,” Perrigo told the local news station, who featured him in a segment. Watch Perrigo sing his heart out below.

