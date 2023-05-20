The Hold Steady released their ninth studio album The Price Of Progress back in March, and today they’re on CBS’ Saturday Sessions for an interview and a few live performances. In addition to playing “Perdido” and “Grand Junction” from The Price Of Progress, Craig Finn & Co. also broke out a classic: “Modesto Is Not That Sweet” from their debut 2004 album Almost Killed Me.

While the Hold Steady’s CBS segment aired, Finn was actually running the Brooklyn half marathon this morning, where he apparently bumped into Kevin Morby. He wrote on Instagram:

Big day over here! 1. Ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon this morning in the rain, came thru just under 2:04, decent for me. 2. Ran into pal @kevinmorby at the finish line, he crushed his first Half, congrats Kevin! 3. While we were running, CBS This Morning aired the THS performance and interview we recorded recently, in which I change the word “Asshole” in the lyrics to “Rascal”, which I might come to prefer. 4. A Legacy of Rentals is one year old today and I’m still really proud of it!

Congrats and well done to everybody involved.

The Price Of Progress is out now on the Hold Steady’s own Positive Jams label.