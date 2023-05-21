Andy Rourke passed away a couple days ago at the age of 59 and his Smiths bandmates have been paying tribute to him: Johnny Marr posted an extensive reflection on Instagram, Morrissey shared a statement on his website, and Mike Joyce offered up some kind words.

Joyce also appeared in an interview on the BBC Breakfast talk show on Sunday morning, with the drummer sharing some additional memories involving Rourke, including a recent trip to New York City in February when Joyce got to see Rourke again. “It was brilliant, it was only four days we went over,” he said. “I wanted to see him. He’s not very good on texting, he’s not very good on Skype and what have you … I wanted to see him face-to-face and say hello and see how he was doing … It was great to see him, it was lovely … Regardless of how long it’s been since we’ve seen each other, every time we meet up, it’s as though it was yesterday.”

Joyce mentioned talking about some of the Smiths bass lines with Rourke during that visit. “I don’t think Andy realized just how good a bass player he was, I don’t think Andy ever really embraced just how momentous his contribution towards music is,” he said. “I don’t think he ever grasped that and realized that. He was such a self-effacing character, he never saw himself as a great bass player because it was so effortless for him and so easy for him. He just put the bass on and magic would happen.”

Watch the full interview below.