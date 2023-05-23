Scottish indie-rock lifers Teenage Fanclub have announced a new album, Nothing Lasts Forever, coming September 22 via Merge. Recorded at Raymond McGinley’s house in Glasgow and in the Welsh countryside at Rockfield Studios, Nothing Lasts Forever follows 2021’s Endless Arcade and features the jangly lead single “Foreign Land.”

“We never talk about what we’re going to do before we start making a record,” McGinley says. “We don’t plan much other than the nuts and bolts of where we’re going to record and when. That thing about light was completely accidental; we didn’t realise that until we’d finished half the songs. The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings.”

Norman Blake adds:

These songs are definitely personal. You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot. The songs on the last record were influenced by the breakup of my marriage. It was cathartic to write those songs. These new songs are reflective of how I’m feeling now, coming out of that period. They’re fairly optimistic, there’s an acceptance of a situation and all of the experience that comes with that acceptance. When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives, which are pretty ordinary. We’re not extraordinary people, and normal people get older. There’s a lot to write about in the mundane. I love reading Raymond Carver. Very often there’s not a lot that happens in those stories, but they speak to lived experience.

Listen to “Foreign Land” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Foreign Land”

02 “Tired Of Being Alone”

03 “I Left A Light On”

04 “See The Light”

05 “It’s Alright”

06 “Falling Into The Sun”

07 “Self-Sedation”

08 “Middle Of My Mind”

09 “Back To The Light”

10 “I Will Love You”

Nothing Lasts Forever is out 9/22 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.