In January, the iconic British blues-rock guitar hero Jeff Beck died at the age of 78. Beck had suffered from a brief illness, but his passing was sudden and unexpected. Soon afterward, Beck’s peers and admirers put together an all-star tribute at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall. The first of two shows happened last night, and it featured a whole lot of guitar legends on the same stage at the same time.

Jeff Beck basically got his start when he replaced the departing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965. Clapton was one of the main driving forces behind the tribute show, which also featured a lot of past Jeff Beck collaborators. Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, for instance, were Beck’s bandmates in his Jeff Beck Group, and both of them took part in last night’s festivities. The show also featured Johnny Depp; Beck’s final album was 18, the Depp collaboration that came out last year.

Other participants in last night’s tribute show included Billy Gibbons, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Gary Clark Jr., Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Imelda May, Olivia Safe, and Doyle Bramhall. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett also put in a surprise appearance. Below, watch some of the videos from last night’s show.