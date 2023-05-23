The one-of-a-kind music festival Le Guess Who? will return to Utrecht this Nov. 9-12. Today the event has announced its guest curators for 2023 — the legendary Stereolab, acclaimed mastering engineer Heba Kadry, ambient jazz composer Nala Sinephro, and Standing On The Corner’s Slauson Malone 1 — and shared the program each of them has assembled, in addition to the general festival lineup.

The first wave of acts for this year’s Le Guess Who? includes Dudu Tassa and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood performing their upcoming collaborative album Jarak Qaribak plus Backxwash, Bill Orcutt’s guitar quartet, Armand Hammer (the esteemed billy woods and Elucid duo), Decisive Pink (the also-esteemed Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV duo), João Donato, Damsel Elysium, African Head Charge, Nihiloxica, Niño de Elche, and Faiz Ali.

Stereolab headline their own program, which also features Irreversible Entanglements, James Holden, Bombino, Kali Malone with Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Bitchin Bajas, Rhys Chatham, Afrikan Sciences, MEMORIALS, Moin, Price Attack, Snake Chain, and Nala Sinephro (yes, the same artist who is also curating her own program).

Speaking of Sinephro’s program, it has Model/Actriz, Crystallmess, Nyokabi Kariũki, Nok Cultural Ensemble, aya, Nyokabi Kariūki, Shy One, Zakia, and Slauson Malone 1 (who, again, has his own program).

Slauson Malone 1 has curated a special one-time-only black midi performance of Beatles material plus MIKE, Richard Dawson, Ebun Sodipo, O Ghettão (a collaboration between DJ N***a Fox, DJ Danifox and DJ Firmeza), Ahya Simone, Chris Pattishall, LA Timpa, Mark Leckey, MHYSA, and further appearances from Crystallmess, Nala Sinephro, and Kali Malone’s performance with Lucy Railton and Stephen O’Malley.

Lastly, Kadry has rounded up Randall Dunn, Deena Abdelwahed, NIN’s Alessandro Cortini, Vessel, Kamilya Jubran, 3Phaz, Al Nather, Amina Alaoui, Baskot Lel Baltageyya, Marta Salogni & Valentina Magaletti, El Kontessa, Faten Kanaan, Julmud, and ZULI in collaboration with Omar El Sadek.

That’s a truly international and exploratory collection of artists. Ticket info is available here.