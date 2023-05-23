Last month, the Minneapolis band 12 Rods announced their first new album in 21 years, If We Stayed Alive, which will be released at the beginning of July. They shared “My Year (This Is Going To Be)” at the time, and today they’ve returned with a second single, “Private Spies.”

“Private Spies is about those of us who control and document the finest rumors, secrets and gossip in our communities,” bandleader Ryan Olcott said in a statement. “Written over 20 years ago amidst my power faction research in socialite Minneapolis. Probably my hardest song to sing because of the massive amount of embedded data translated from the captured intel.”

Listen below.

If We Stayed Alive is out 7/7 on American Dreams.