Last year, the Nashville musician Caitlin Rose released a new album, CAZIMI, which we named our Album Of The Week when it came out. Today, she’s announced a deluxe edition of the LP, which will come out next month and features some alternate versions of songs that appear on it, a cover of Jason Molina’s “Nashville Moon,” and a new song called “Johnny Velvet.” That last one you can hear right now. “I wrote this song after a rather intense dissociative period,” Rose said, continuing:

Alter egos can make for good imaginary friends when you feel like you don’t have any, but while helpful for coping, the long-term effects are less than desirable. Anyways, I found this design company’s swag koozie in a Lubbock bar and it just kind of rolled on from there. It hung around for a couple years until I scheduled a write with Linwood Regensburg. We didn’t get too far on a new song but ended up diving in on this. We tracked some guitar and a scratch vocal and a couple months later he sent me this. It’s definitely a testament to his abilities in working with minimal resources and I love how different of a tone it set for me in a time where I was desperately in need of change.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/30 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^^

05/31 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^^

06/01 Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^^

06/02 Newport, KY @ Southgate ^^

06/03 Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi ^^

06/04 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^^

06/06 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^^

06/07 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^^

06/09 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar ^^

06/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy ^^

06/23 Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival

07/12 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor **

07/13 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle **

07/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl **

07/23 Redmond, OR @ FairWell Festival

^^ co-headline with Andrew Combs

** co-headline with The Kernal

The CAZIMI deluxe edition is out 6/23 via Missing Piece Records.