GUM – “Race To The Air”

New Music May 24, 2023 11:17 AM By James Rettig

GUM – “Race To The Air”

New Music May 24, 2023 11:17 AM By James Rettig

Last month, GUM teamed up with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/the Murlocs’ Ambrose Kenny-Smith for a pair of new songs that were released as part of Record Store Day. Today, the Australian psych-rock musician born Jay Watson is back with “Race To The Air,” his first solo track since 2020’s Out In The World.

“Race to the Air was originally called Running to The Cure. I have this memory of going to the toilet at Glastonbury and The Cure started their set by playing Plainsong, which is my favourite Cure song, so I was running from the portaloo to the stage,” Watson said in a statement. “I couldn’t call a song Race To The Cure after COVID though, I didn’t want people to think I was making an album about the pandemic!”

Listen below.

“Race To The Air” is out now via Spinning Top Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

3 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

17 hours ago 0

Watch Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen’s First Interview Since Being Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest