Last month, GUM teamed up with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/the Murlocs’ Ambrose Kenny-Smith for a pair of new songs that were released as part of Record Store Day. Today, the Australian psych-rock musician born Jay Watson is back with “Race To The Air,” his first solo track since 2020’s Out In The World.

“Race to the Air was originally called Running to The Cure. I have this memory of going to the toilet at Glastonbury and The Cure started their set by playing Plainsong, which is my favourite Cure song, so I was running from the portaloo to the stage,” Watson said in a statement. “I couldn’t call a song Race To The Cure after COVID though, I didn’t want people to think I was making an album about the pandemic!”

Listen below.

“Race To The Air” is out now via Spinning Top Records.