Brandi Carlile Covers The Wiz Song “Home” For Ted Lasso

Mary Ellen Matthews

New Music May 24, 2023 12:41 PM By James Rettig

Brandi Carlile recorded a cover of The Wiz song “Home,” which debuted during the penultimate episode of Ted Lasso‘s third and final season. The track was written by Charlie Smalls and sung by Stephanie Mills in the original Broadway production, and then recorded by Diana Ross for the movie adaptation. Carlile made her version of the track at ShangriLa Studios with drummer Matt Chamberlain, bassist Sebastian Steinberg, pianist Dave Palmer, and string players Chauntee and Monique Ross. Listen below.

