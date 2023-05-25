The Who’s Pete Townshend Shares Eulogy For Tina Turner

The legendary Tina Turner passed away yesterday and the tributes have been rolling in. The Who’s Pete Townshend is the latest to offer up his condolences. Turner, of course, appeared in the film adaptation of the Who’s rock opera Tommy, portraying the Acid Queen and singing the song that bears that characters’ name, which in turn became the title of Turner’s 1975 album. In a statement posted on the Who’s official website, Townshend said she was “an astonishing performer, and astounding singer … an R&B groundbreaker.”

“If you ever had the privilege of seeing Tina perform live you will know how utterly scary she could be,” he continued. “She was an immense presence. A female Little Richard. She seemed like a giant: shaking, sexual, physical and stunningly beautiful. In the flesh she was fragile, vulnerable and a truly sweet and empathetic person.”

Here is his full eulogy:

Sad to hear we have lost Tina Turner. She had been ill for a long time, and struggling to stay in touch with old friends. She will have some peace now. An astonishing performer, and astounding singer, she was also an R&B groundbreaker. We don’t want to say too much about Ike Turner – her abusive husband – but her early records with him were simply out of this world. She always took flight when she worked with him, leaving him like a fifth wheel, chipping away at his basic riffs. When she was finally free of him her work ascended to new, even higher heights. It didn’t seem possible. If you ever had the privilege of seeing Tina perform live you will know how utterly scary she could be. She was an immense presence. A female Little Richard. She seemed like a giant: shaking, sexual, physical and stunningly beautiful. In the flesh she was fragile, vulnerable and a truly sweet and empathetic person.

She was of course my Acid Queen in the Tommy movie, and it is often my job to sing that song with The Who, so she always comes into my mind. It isn’t easy to deal with. The song is about abuse at the hands of an evil woman. How she turned that song on its head! All the anger of her years as a victim exploded into fire and bluster and a magnificent and crazy cameo role that will always stay with me. She has been in my mind for the last ten years, I kept meaning to track her down, and see how she was. I truly thought she would live forever.

Roger Daltrey also offered up a brief statement: “What a singer! What a performer! What a life! A true original artist, and simply the best.”