The New York City-based singer/songwriter Allegra Krieger has announced a new album, I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, her follow-up to last year’s Precious Thing and her first for Double Double Whammy. She once again produced it with Luke Temple and today she’s sharing its lead single, the slippery and shifting “Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still.”

“I wrote this song in a tumultuous time in my life out in LA for a brief stint,” Krieger said in a statement, continuing:

Everything felt connected and in constant motion, work came and work went, wildfires were raging, a relationship was failing. I was experiencing wildly meaningful phone calls with potential craigslist employers. The house I was staying in had a balcony which looked out over the expansive suburban valley. Beautiful sunsets. I was embracing the movement and the chaos, and the way everything fit together. Everything felt wrong, but the wrongness felt correct.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Making Sense Of”

02 “A Place For It To Land”

03 “Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still”

04 “Let It Go Watch It Come Back”

05 “I Wanted To Be”

06 “I Had Some To Give”

07 “Carry Me Into Tomorrow”

08 “Terribly Free”

09 “Low”

10 “Lingering”

TOUR DATES:

05/28 Burlington, VT @ monkey bar +

05/30 Montreal, QC @mai/son +

05/31 Greenfield, MA @ 10 Forward +

06/04 NYC, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Full band) +

06/11 @ Purgatory $

10/25 Portland, OR @Revoluton Hall *

10/26 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

* = w/ Angel Olsen

$ = w/ Greg Mendez

+ = w/ Frances Chang

I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane is out 7/21 via Double Double Whammy.