Taylor Swift – “Karma” (Feat. Ice Spice)

Taylor Swift has released another deluxe edition of last year’s Midnights. Where her first (the 3am Edition) included exclusively all-new songs, this one (dubbed the Til Dawn Edition) is focused on updating existing Midnights tracks.

“Snow On The Beach,” the album’s Lana Del Rey collaboration, gets a new version featuring even more Lana, after some complains that the singer was relegated to the background of the original. And “Karma” gets a verse from hyped up-and-comer Ice Spice, who Swift said was “the coolest person on earth” when announcing their track together. “Hits Different,” a song included on the Target-exclusive version of Midnights, also hits streaming services via the Til Dawn Edition today.

And that’s not all Swift has planned for this weekend. Her Eras tour roles through NYC-adjacent East Rutherford, NJ for three nights, and starting on Friday a special edition CD will be on sale only at the shows that includes all of the above and a never-before-heard Midnights track called “You’re Losing Me,” which was written with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

Listen to the Ice Spice-d “Karma” and the rest of the Til Dawn Edition below.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRE7ydEj/

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) is out now via Republic.