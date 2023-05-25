Mr. Bungle and Melvins have been on tour together this month, which means that all the members of the supergroup Fantômas — Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Dave Lombaro on the Mr. Bungle side, and Buzz Osborne with Melvins — have been around each other for a couple weeks. Fittingly, they reunited Fantômas for one song during their tour closer in Oakland, California, when Osborne came out on stage toward the end of Mr. Bungle’s set to perform their cover of Henry Mancini’s “Experiment In Terror,” which appeared on their 2001 album The Director’s Cut.

The last time Fantômas reunited was in 2017, when they opened for a Tool concert in San Bernadino, though that time Dale Crover filled in for Lombardo. Before that, they played a one-off show together at a festival in Chile in 2014, which had been their first live performance in six years.

Watch video below.