Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

News May 26, 2023 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

News May 26, 2023 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Céline Dion postponed her planned Courage Tour and revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about one person out of a million. Dion planned to return to the road with a series of European shows this summer and early next year, but her battle with that disorder has now forced her to cancel all of those shows.

The phrase “Stiff Person Syndrome” might look like a joke, but it’s not. The condition causes spasms that affect general functionality. Last year, Dion said, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to.” In a new statement, Dion says that she’s “working really hard to build back my strength” but that she’s not yet ready to perform again, though she still intends to return to the stage. Here’s her statement:

I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

3 days ago 0

Noel Gallagher Responds To “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit” Matty Healy Demanding An Oasis Reunion

2 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

4 days ago 0

Tina Turner Dead At 83

2 days ago 0

Tulsa Emo Band Cliffdiver Almost Killed By Broken Chain Link From Passing Truck

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest