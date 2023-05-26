Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Last year, Céline Dion postponed her planned Courage Tour and revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about one person out of a million. Dion planned to return to the road with a series of European shows this summer and early next year, but her battle with that disorder has now forced her to cancel all of those shows.

The phrase “Stiff Person Syndrome” might look like a joke, but it’s not. The condition causes spasms that affect general functionality. Last year, Dion said, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to.” In a new statement, Dion says that she’s “working really hard to build back my strength” but that she’s not yet ready to perform again, though she still intends to return to the stage. Here’s her statement: