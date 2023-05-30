Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Radio 1 is the BBC’s version of an American Top 40 station, though it does venture outside a strictly pop format at night. Maybe that’s how modern rock mainstays Royal Blood got booked for Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival right in between Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi. The event — which took place last Friday-Sunday at Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland — apparently drew a different kind of crowd than Royal Blood are used to playing for. The rock duo didn’t take it so well.

Near the end of Royal Blood’s main-stage set, bassist and singer Mike Kerr began to bitterly, sarcastically address the audience:

Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are. We’re called Royal Blood, and this is, uh, rock music? Who likes rock music? Nine people. Brilliant. This is Ben Thatcher. He plays drums. Everybody say hi to Ben, please. We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.

Kerr then moved across the stage and inquired to someone off camera, presumably a member of the crew. “Will you clap for us?” he asked. “Will you clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? He’s busy — yes! Even he’s clapping. What does that say about you?” The band then played one last discordant note and walked offstage, with Kerr raising both middle fingers on his way out.

Royal Blood making their feelings known about the crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/Meh6GZnByJ — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) May 29, 2023

I don’t know what they were hoping to gain from this? That stage was headlined by Lewis Capaldi so a pop heavy crowd. Royal Blood also weren’t announced until after it had sold out so NO ONE bought a ticket for them. Screwed a chance to gain new fans. Embarrassing man 😂 https://t.co/7fvdmLlBYg — Kyle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KyleWattPhoto) May 29, 2023

Kyle, maybe they were hoping to gain some free attention via blog posts like this one? The stunt was a lot more entertaining than any Royal Blood song I’ve ever heard. Royal Blood’s new album Back To The Water Below is out 9/8 via Warner. Mission accomplished?