Watch Arctic Monkeys Perform “Mardy Bum” Live For First Time In 10 Years

News May 30, 2023 9:39 AM By Chris DeVille

“Mardy Bum”! British as fuck innit? The title belongs to an oldie from Arctic Monkeys’ prodigious 2005 debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. The band had not played the tune live since 2013 before Monday, when they opened with it at their show Bristol at Ashton Gate Stadium. A boisterous sing-along ensued.

According to setlist.fm, this was actually the first time the Arctics had done the album version of “Mardy Bum” since 2007, when Alex Turner still looked and dressed like a young lad rather than the weathered and jaded rock ‘n’ roll star look he’s been rocking for the past decade or so. (As the true Monkeyheads out there are surely well aware, the alternate version of the song was more somber and stately.)

Start having a mard:

