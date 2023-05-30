The Linda Lindas Deliver Scripps National Spelling Bee’s First-Ever Musical Performance

Instagram

News May 30, 2023 2:36 PM By James Rettig

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place this week at National Harbor in Maryland. During the event’s opening ceremony on Monday night, teen phenoms the Linda Lindas — not far removed from spelling bee age themselves — took the stage and became the first band to ever perform at the event. “Playing the @scrippsnationalspellingbee was an honor and a B-L-A-S-T,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Good luck to all the spellers…”

Their performance will be broadcast during the bee’s semifinals, which will air on Wednesday night on the television network ION; the live spelling bee finals take place the following night, on Thursday at 8PM. More details on how to watch here.

The Linda Lindas will open for Paramore on tour this summer. Last year, they released their debut album Growing Up.

