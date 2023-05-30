First Here Lies Love was a 2010 concept album Imelda Marcos, the wife of Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Then, in 2013, director Alex Timbers adapted it into an off-Broadway rock musical, which has since been performed around the world. A decade after its premiere, the Here Lies Love musical is coming to Broadway this summer, with previews beginning June 17 and an official opening on July 20 at the Broadway Theater. At least, that’s what is scheduled to happen, but the production has run into a snag over its use of pre-recorded music.

As the New York Times reports, a labor union representing musicians on Broadway has raised an objection about Here Lies Love. All prior productions of the show have featured pre-recorded instrumental tracks instead of a live band. But Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians says its contract with the Broadway League requires the use of 19 musicians for musicals at the Broadway Theater.

According to a statement from production spokesman Adrian Bryan-Brown, the pre-recorded music is an essential component of the show, which is rooted in karaoke. “Every production has been performed to prerecorded track; this is part of the karaoke genre inherent to the musical and the production concept,” Bryan-Brown told the NYT. “The music for Here Lies Love was inspired by the phenomena of ‘track acts,’ which allowed club audiences to keep dancing, much like this production aims to do.”

The team behind Here Lies Love is seeking to have their show classified as a “special situation.” But union spokesman Tino Gagliardi told the Times, “We’re not going to stand by and let this happen. It’s not fair to the public.” The union’s complaint will be directed to a panel including neutral observers as well as members of the Broadway League and the union.