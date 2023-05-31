Hayley Williams Kicks Disruptive Paramore Fans Out Of MSG: “Yes, I Will Embarrass Both Of You”

By all accounts, Paramore leader Hayley Williams is an extremely nice person who cares deeply about the band and its fans. But I’ve always gotten the impression that you should stay far away from Williams’ bad side. Right now, Paramore are touring behind their new album This Is Why. Last night, that tour took the band to Madison Square Garden, and a few people in the crowd learned all about Hayley Williams’ bad side.

Paramore’s MSG show looks like it was a fun time. According to Setlist.fm, the band worked a bunch of cool snippets into their own songs — bits and piece of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Tom Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love,” Talking Heads’ “Born Under Punches,” Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” — all salutes to acts from the greater New York area. When a couple of people in the audience got disruptive, Hayley Williams was not having it.

It’s not entirely clear, from this TikTok video, what these people were doing. Some shoving around? Some yelling? A few elbows? I don’t know, but the bad vibes are palpable in the video. This happened near the stage, and people yelled that these folks needed to be kicked out. Paramore stopped in the middle of their recent song “Figure 8,” and Williams was unhappy: “Bullshit! Fuck you! Also, do I see, like — what is happening? Yes, I will embarrass both of you. Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because that’s not happening here.” Then the band restarted the song. Watch it all happen below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@madblackbimbo/video/7239196920944610602

Paramore will play their second Madison Square Garden show tonight, with Bloc Party and Genesis Uwusu once again opening.