Steve Gunn and John Truscinski have made lovely, exploratory music together as Gunn-Truscinski Duo. On new album Glass Band, they’re expanding their partnership to include Bill Nace, the experimental musician best known as one half of Body/Head alongside Kim Gordon. The first Gunn Truscinski Nace track to see release is “On Lamp,” a pensive, almost ambient bit of low-key psychedelia that portends great things for this collaboration.

A statement from Gunn:

There are collective years of trust and friendship in the making of this music, and the three of us knew that there would be an openness worth exploring.

The outcome of this recording session was really satisfying because we were open to finding a third way, and the music speaks for itself. Personally, it is liberating that I can’t find words to contextualize the music.