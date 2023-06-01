DeYarmond Edison, a onetime Eau Claire and Raleigh band comprising Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Justin Vernon, and Joe Westerlund — future members of Bon Iver, Megafaun, and Field Report — will release a sprawling new box set titled Epoch coming out August 18 via Jagjaguwar. Featuring dozens of previously unreleased songs from Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Vernon, and Westerlund, the “massive and maximalist” set includes five LPs, four CDs, and a 60,000-word biography from journalist and executive producer Grayson Haver Currin.

Today, two singles from the 83-song tracklist — DeYarmond Edison’s “As Long As I Can Go” and Phil Cook and Justin Vernon’s “Feel The Light” — are available digitally for the first time. Also out today is a lyric video for “Bones.”

DeYarmond Edison were together from 2001 to 2006. “I learned more in that year than I’ve learned in the decade since,” Vernon has said of that time. DeYarmond Edison reunited to play a SXSW show in 2011. In 2016, they and Bruce Hornsby contributed a version of the Grateful Dead’s “Black Muddy River” to Day Of The Dead, which was produced by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the National.

Check out “As Long As I Can Go,” “Feel The Light,” and “Bones.”

TRACKLIST:

LP1 – All of Us Free

01 Mount Vernon – “We Can Look Up”

02 Mount Vernon – “Morning”

03 Phil Cook & Justin Vernon – “Feel The Light”

04 Justin Vernon – “Breathe”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “The Lake”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Dusty Road, So Kind”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “As Long as I Can Go”

08 Justin Vernon – “Right Down There in Your Tributary”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “The Orient”

LP2 – Silent Signs

01 DeYarmond Edison – “Lift”

02 DeYarmond Edison – “Silent Signs”

03 DeYarmond Edison – “Heroin(e)”

04 DeYarmond Edison – “Love Long Gone”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “First Impression”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Bones”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “Heart For Hire”

08 DeYarmond Edison – “Dead Anchor”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “Ragstock”

10 DeYarmond Edison – “We”

11 DeYarmond Edison – “Dash”

12 DeYarmond Edison – “Time To Know”

LP3 – Epoch, etc.

01 DeYarmond Edison – “Song For A Lover (Of Long Ago)”

02 DeYarmond Edison – “Epoch”

03 DeYarmond Edison – “Baby Done Got Your Number”

04 DeYarmond Edison – “Brief Scene”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “Where We Belong”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Red Shoes”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “Heroin(e)”

LP4 – hazeltons

01 Justin Vernon – “hazelton”

02 Justin Vernon – “frail sail”

03 Justin Vernon – “game night”

04 Justin Vernon – “easy”

05 Justin Vernon – “liner”

06 Justin Vernon – “song for a lover (of long ago)”

07 Justin Vernon – “hannah, my ophelia”

LP5 – Where We Belong

01 Justin Vernon – “Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road”

02 Justin Vernon – “Handwriting On The Wall”

03 Ticonderoga (Feat. Justin Vernon) – “Hands Up”

04 Justin Vernon – “Funeral Lights”

05 Megafaun – “Lazy Suicide (Edit)”

06 Megafaun (Feat. Justin Vernon) – “Carolina Days”

07 Megafaun (Feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) – “Trials, Troubles, Tribulations” (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)

08 Megafaun + Bon Iver – “Worried Mind”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “Set Me Free”

CD1 – That Was Then – North Carolina – The Bickett Gallery Residency

01 DeYarmond Edison – “What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?”

02 DeYarmond Edison – “Step It Up and Go”

03 DeYarmond Edison – “Phil’s Instrumental”

04 DeYarmond Edison – “Louis Collins”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “Old Dollar Mamie”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Two Scenes”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “Sea Legs”

08 DeYarmond Edison – “Abel + Cain”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “Half Life”

10 DeYarmond Edison – “Afro Blue”

CD2 – That Was Then – North Carolina – The Bickett Gallery Residency

01 DeYarmond Edison – “Four Keyboard Phase in A”

02 DeYarmond Edison – “Cybernetic Meadow”

03 DeYarmond Edison – “Paul’s Park”

04 DeYarmond Edison – “Justin’s Phase Piece”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “Exercise in Abandonment”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Bones”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)”

08 DeYarmond Edison – “My Beautiful Reward”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “A Satisfied Mind”

10 DeYarmond Edison – “Come and Go With Me (to That Land)”

CD3 – That Was Then – Wisconsin – The Mabel Tainter Concert

01 DeYarmond Edison – “Intro”

02 DeYarmond Edison – “I Been Drinking”

03 DeYarmond Edison – “Down on the Banks of the Ohio”

04 DeYarmond Edison – “Silent Signs”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “Please Find Me Here”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Abel + Cain”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “We”

08 DeYarmond Edison – “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “Afro Blue”

CD4 – That Was Then – Wisconsin – The Mabel Tainter Concert

01 DeYarmond Edison – “Intro”

02 DeYarmond Edison – “The Longest Train”

03 DeYarmond Edison – “No Depression in Heaven”

04 DeYarmond Edison – “Red Shoes”

05 DeYarmond Edison – “Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)”

06 DeYarmond Edison – “Ain’t No More Cane”

07 DeYarmond Edison – “easy”

08 DeYarmond Edison – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

09 DeYarmond Edison – “A Satisfied Mind”

10 DeYarmond Edison – “Come and Go With Me (to That Land)”

Epoch will be out 8/18 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.