Watch Sturgill Simpson In ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

News May 31, 2023 8:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Sturgill Simpson In ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

News May 31, 2023 8:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Danny McBride’s televangelist comedy The Righteous Gemstones is set to return to HBO and Max starting June 18, and a new trailer reveals that Sturgill Simpson has been cast in the series’ third season. New additions also include Steve Zahn, Kristen Johnston, Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, and Iliza Shlesinger. According to IMDB, Simpson (whose character appears to be one of two brothers operating in some type of Christian “militia”) will appear in nine episodes.

Here’s the official logline: “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

Watch the trailer below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Owl City’s “Fireflies”

16 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “3”

3 days ago 0

Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

2 days ago 0

Sia Says She’s On The Autism Spectrum Two Years After Music Controversy

1 day ago 0

Rammstein Deny Allegation That Singer Till Lindemann Spiked A Fan’s Drink At Concert Pre-Party

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest