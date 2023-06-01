Rusty Santos – “Mirror” (Feat. Panda Bear)

New Music June 1, 2023 8:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Rusty Santos – “Mirror” (Feat. Panda Bear)

New Music June 1, 2023 8:11 AM By Tom Breihan

The LA-based musician and producer Rusty Santos has been working with Animal Collective ever since Sung Tongs, and he mixed Panda Bear’s solo album Person Pitch. Santos also makes music on his own, and he’s announced plans to follow his 2022 solo album High Reality with a new one called New Wave In California this summer. On his latest single, Santos teams up with his old collaborator Panda Bear.

Rusty Santos and Panda Bear share vocals on the new track “Mirror,” and they also wrote the lyrics together. On the track, Santos and Panda both sing about moments of personal revelation through layers of reverb. It’s a gentle psychedelic pop track with a beat that at least nods in the direction of hip-hop. Here’s what Santos says about it:

This song is about a conversation between the mind and the higher self. I wanted Noah Lennox (Panda Bear) to sing on it, and he wrote his own lyrics for his verses, which cemented the concept. One voice is the higher self, and the other is the lower, representing an internal conversation. The instrumental centers on a guitar sample by Main Key, and Soldado contributes the whistle hook that completes the vibe.

“Mirror” is the second single that Rusty Santos has shared from New Wave In California. The first, “Halo Dive,” is a collaboration with the electro-pop singer Jackie Mendoza. Below, listen to “Mirror” and “Halo Dive” and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Focus”
02 “Mirror” (Feat. Panda Bear)
03 “Smile Song”
04 “Halo Dive” (Feat. Jackie Mendoza)
05 “Princess”
06 “Heaven For Now” (Feat. Psychic Twin)
07 “Rule Of Three”
08 “Star In The Sky”
10 “Juicy Lambo”

The self-released New Wave In California is out 7/14.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Owl City’s “Fireflies”

2 days ago 0

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Responds To Danny Masterson Guilty Verdict: “Fuck Scientology”

1 day ago 0

Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

3 days ago 0

Rammstein Deny Allegation That Singer Till Lindemann Spiked A Fan’s Drink At Concert Pre-Party

3 days ago 0

Sia Says She’s On The Autism Spectrum Two Years After Music Controversy

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest