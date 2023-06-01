You can call him Daddy Del Rey. Next week, Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant is releasing his debut album, Lost At Sea. Grant announced his first foray into music earlier this year, and his upcoming album contains contributions from Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, Zach Dawes, and of course his daughter, who gets a featured vocalist credit on two songs. One of those, the album’s title track, has been released today.

“Lost At Sea is a deeply emotional and ethereal song. It combines the beautiful vocals of Lana Del Rey woven into a hypnotic piano composition,” Grant sahred in a statement, continuing:

Lana’s voice is haunting and powerful. It moves ghostlike like through the song like mist over the ocean. The song has a deep message of hope…for all of us who feel lost and disconnected in today’s world. Lost At Sea is the reason I made my album…to share music that can bring some peace and calm to a very anxious world.

Check it out below. A music video for “Lost At Sea” will arrive tomorrow.

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 via Decca Records.