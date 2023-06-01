The Nashville-based musician Becca Mancari has announced a new album, Left Hand, their follow-up to 2020’s The Greatest Part. It was co-produced by with Juan Solorzano and features contributions from Daniel Tashian, Brittany Howard, and Paramore’s Zac Farro. And Julien Baker contributes backing vocals to the album’s lead single, “Over And Over,” which is out today. “I wanted to write a queer pop song that has meat on its bones,” Mancari said in a statement of the itchily insistent track, which comes with a music video directed by Min Soo Park. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Don’t Even Worry” (Feat. Brittany Howard)

02 “Homesick Honeybee”

03 “Over And Over” (Feat. Julien Baker)

04 “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

05 “Mexican Queen”

06 “Left Hand”

07 “It’s Too Late”

08 “Eternity”

09 “I Had A Dream”

10 “I Needed You”

11 “You Don’t Scare Me”

12 “To Love The Earth”

Left Hand is out 8/25 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.