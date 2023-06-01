Billy Joel Will End MSG Residency With 150th Performance

For almost a decade, Billy Joel has had a residency at Madison Square Garden, performing a show at the massive historic venue just about monthly, hindered only by the pandemic. But that residency will come to an end next year, as Joel announced today at a press conference that was also attended by NYC mayor Eric Adams and MSG CEO James Dolan. Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency will end in July 2024 with his 150th performance at the venue. The first of the 10 final shows of the residency will take place in October.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” Adams said during the press conference, per Variety. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

“Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall,” Dolan added. “150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

More details on tickets here.