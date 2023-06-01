Watch Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan Throw Out The First Pitch At The Mets Game

News June 1, 2023 1:15 PM By James Rettig

Watch Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan Throw Out The First Pitch At The Mets Game

News June 1, 2023 1:15 PM By James Rettig

Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan threw out the first pitch at the New York Mets v. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon. The band are big Mets-heads. Their name was derived from an urban legend involving the team during their 1962 season, when center fielder Richie Ashburn allegedly started yelling “Yo la tengo!” (Spanish for “I got it!”) after consistently running into shortstop Elio Chacón. So … a dream come true! Watch video of Kaplan throwing the pitch below.

