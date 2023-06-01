The tireless experimental duo the Body have announced an expanded edition of their 2014 album I Shall Die Here, which was produced by the Haxan Cloak’s Bobby Krlic. The new edition includes Earth Triumphant, a previously unreleased full-length companion album that would eventually morph into I Shall Die Here. As laid out in a press release:

This expanded edition gives us a window into the creation of a classic with the inclusion of its in utero twin, Earth Triumphant. Recorded as a nearly finished album by Buford and King before The Haxan Cloak’s transformation, it stands as a raw statement of intent, the original DNA for what would soon mutate into something wholly new. Fans of I Shall Die Here will find familiar sonic fragments in a more primitive state – like seeing an out-of-context photograph of a family member taken well before you knew them – but the album stands on its own in its minimalist brutality, a natural bridge to what The Body was soon to become.

Check out the Earth Triumphant track “A Cloud Broke Open” below.

TRACKLIST:

I Shall Die Here:

01 “To Carry The Seeds Of Death Within Me”

02 “Alone All The Way”

03 “The Night Knows No Dawn”

04 “Hail To Thee, Everlasting Pain”

05 “Our Souls Were Clean”

06 “Darkness Surrounds Us”

Earth Triumphant:

07 “Our New Genesis”

08 “No Sadness In The Many”

09 “A Testament To Willingness”

10 “A Cloud Broke Open”

11 “Wind On The Ocean, Wind On The Trees”

12 “Death At A Great Distance”

I Shall Die Here / Earth Triumphant is out 6/30 via RVNG Intl.