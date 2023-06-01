Ty Dolla $ign goes acid house on his new single. It’s right there in the sampled introduction, in which a newscaster announcing, “some publications have determined acid house music is a sinister cult.” Then the beat drops, and yep, that sounds like acid house. But maybe acid house mixed with a more syncopated, modern-sounding dance beat? Ty$ sounds great singing over just about everything, so the subgenre specifics aren’t too important here, just the notion that “Motion” is the sound of Dolla $ign dipping into clubby grooves and glassy piano chords, playing the part of the soulful divo.

Will Larsen and Stryv produced “Motion,” and Alex Bittan directed the video. It’s the first single from an EP dropping later this summer. In a press release, Ty$ writes, “I had to give y’all something fun, something to dance to, something for the summertime! I’m just getting started.” He expands on those comments in an Apple Music interview, telling Zane Lowe about his developing interest in dance music:

This one will just make you move automatic right when it come on. Really since Free TC, I had a dance song on there, my first album, so I’ve always been into that bag. And right now, this just was one of the hottest ones that was on my hard drive. I was like, “It’s time for this one, summertime.” Different tempos, but doing my kind of music, just having fun.

He says he has a lot of releases coming up:

I got an EP ready, I got a mix tape ready, I got an album ready, I got another type of genre album ready. I’m ready, so now it’s about spacing it out and properly timing everything the right way. I’ll be dropping hella new music and I’m excited for it.

Hear “Motion” below.