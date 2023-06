Next month, Atlanta rapper Mercury will release an EP called heaven — it follows last year’s fear mercury EP. Today, Mercury shared a NIY5H-directed video for the title track, which was produced by Laila. “‘Heaven’ is basically a song about getting lit, having fun, and being sexy,” Mercury said in a statement about the jittery cut. “I made it for the girlies and the gays but hopefully everyone shake they ass to it.”

The heaven EP is due out 7/6 via Honeymoon.