The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night"

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was an album full of quotation marks — one that revived both the disco sound of the ’70s and the various disco revivals that have popped up since then. “Dance The Night,” her new soundtrack single, is quotations within quotations, since it’s basically Dua reviving her own Future Nostalgia sound, which is now almost old enough to demand its own nostalgia. But we’re all just living in the intellectual-property playground anyway, right? That seems to be the point of the Barbie movie, an intellectual-property movie about intellectual property. That seems like it can only go so far, but we can only hope it’ll be good, right?



“Dance The Night,” a song that’s likely to get a big dance-number sequence in Barbie, does absolutely nothing new, and there’s something cynical and calculated about its entire existence. But if you take that as a given, it’s still a glittering gem of a pop song. Dua Lipa and her various collaborators — Mark Ronson, Caroline Allin, the Picard Brothers, Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt — have picked the right things to quote: the swirling strings, the nasty bassline, the laser-precise handclaps, the lyrics about dancing as romantic getaway — all do the things they’re supposed to do. It’s pure product, but sometimes product works. —Tom