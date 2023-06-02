A little more than one year ago, Atlanta’s Gunna was one of the biggest young stars in rap. Last May, though, Gunna and Young Thug, along with 26 others, were charged in a RICO gang indictment, which claimed that YSL, Young Thug’s label and rap crew, is actually a street gang with a long criminal history. Young Thug is still incarcerated and awaiting trial. Gunna remained in jail for months, and his bond was denied multiple times. In December, Gunna was freed after pleading guilty to racketeering and gang charges. He came home to find that his reputation had changed radically.

After pleading guilty, Gunna was given a five-year suspended sentence, with time served. Upon his release, Gunna shared a statement claiming that he would not testify against Young Thug or his associates: “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.” Still, as Rolling Stone reported, video of Gunna’s plea hearing leaked. In that video, Gunna told prosecutors that YSL is a gang and that “YSL must end.”

Shortly after Gunna’s release, Rolling Stone reported a story that fans and fellow rappers had largely derided Gunna as a snitch, even though his statements at his plea hearing couldn’t hurt his co-defendants. Many of Gunna’s peers, including regular collaborator Lil Baby, have unfollowed him on Instagram. As the Root points out, Lil Durk straight-up said that Gunna was a snitch in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks: “That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed. If you a rat, I fuckin’ hate you. Cause I love Thug.” Before today, Gunna had only appeared on one song since his release: “Brodies,” a track from the German rapper Ufo361.

Today, however, Gunna has released a new single called “Bread & Butter,” and it’s his response to the snitching accusations. Over a mournful and ruminative trap beat, Gunna defends his name and tries to explain his situation: “Fuck I pay the lawyers all those mils for?/ Just so I won’t have to say a word to dodge a railroad… Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em/ On whatever you n***as on, then trust me, I’ma stand on it/ Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky shit, I fell for it/ On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it.” Gunna also says that his detractors “could have some real problems,” and he appears to throw subliminal shots at his old partner Lil Baby: “You bitch-ass n***as got me as the topic of the chat/ You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat.”

In the “Bread & Butter” video, Gunna wears a mask as he drives a Porsche through the Hollywood Hills, and he hangs out along in a mansion. Watch it below.