Spirito Di Lupo – “Nebbia” & “Spirito Selvaggio”

New Music June 2, 2023 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille

The Italian hardcore band Spirito Di Lupo, SDL for short, has members in Milan and Bologna. They play fast and nasty ’80s-inspired hardcore, the kind of punk rock where passion elevates bashed-out basics to a state of raw transcendence. A new album called Vedo La Tua Faccia Nei Giorni Di PioggiaI See Your Face On Rainy Days — is coming this summer, and they’ve shared a pair of ripping tracks today. Hear “Nebbia” and “Spirito Selvaggio” below.

Vedo La Tua Faccia Nei Giorni Di Pioggia is out 6/20 on La Vida Es Un Mus/Iron Lung.

