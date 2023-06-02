The Italian hardcore band Spirito Di Lupo, SDL for short, has members in Milan and Bologna. They play fast and nasty ’80s-inspired hardcore, the kind of punk rock where passion elevates bashed-out basics to a state of raw transcendence. A new album called Vedo La Tua Faccia Nei Giorni Di Pioggia — I See Your Face On Rainy Days — is coming this summer, and they’ve shared a pair of ripping tracks today. Hear “Nebbia” and “Spirito Selvaggio” below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/vedo-la-tua-faccia-nei-giorni-di-pioggia">Vedo La Tua Faccia Nei Giorni Di Pioggia by Spirito Di Lupo</a>

Vedo La Tua Faccia Nei Giorni Di Pioggia is out 6/20 on La Vida Es Un Mus/Iron Lung.