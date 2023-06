New Jersey Artist To Watch Bandmanrill is teaming with frequent collaborators Sha EK and MCVERTT for a collaborative release called Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey. Lead single “Pistons” continues to find heat at the intersection of drill and Jersey club. Watch the video and see if you don’t feel some of that heat yourself.

Jiggy In Jersey is out 6/30 on Defiant/Warner.