Cage The Elephant Singer Avoids Jail Time In Gun Case

Back in January, Cage The Elephant singer Matthew Shultz was arrested for illegal firearms possession after police found two loaded guns in his NYC hotel room. The search ensued after a hotel employee saw a seemingly intoxicated Shultz brandishing one of the guns; it also uncovered Polaroid photos of the weapons, including one image of a hand holding and pointing one of the guns. Now Shultz has managed to avoid jail time by taking a plea deal in the case.

As the New York Post reports, Shultz pled guilty to three charges: attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon. The judge informed Shultz that he must “stay out of trouble for one year” and show up for all his court dates, after which he can withdraw his guilty plea on the felony charges and be sentenced to a one-year conditional release for a misdemeanor. If he doesn’t comply, he could face up to seven years in prison.